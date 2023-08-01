Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $122.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of WLK opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

