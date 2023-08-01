Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 156,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.