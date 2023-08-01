Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.10–$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.32.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

WDC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. 5,812,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,252. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

