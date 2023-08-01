Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

