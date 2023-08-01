West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,055 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 554,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,495. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

