West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises 1.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 24,255 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

