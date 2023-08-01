WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,289. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $603,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $19,533,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,356,000 after acquiring an additional 106,068 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in WesBanco by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 93,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

