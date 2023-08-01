Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 222,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,992. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.