Wells Fargo & Company Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $204.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.08.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 246,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
