Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

GSK (LON: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/1/2023 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.97) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69).
- 7/28/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.21) price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – GSK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/17/2023 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 1,450 ($18.62) to GBX 1,390 ($17.85).
- 6/26/2023 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.83) price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2023 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,575 ($20.22) price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/14/2023 – GSK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($17.97) price target on the stock.
- 6/8/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.83) price target on the stock.
- 6/5/2023 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.21) price target on the stock.
GSK Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,371.60 ($17.61). 2,856,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,708.60 ($21.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,371.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,420.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.
GSK Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
