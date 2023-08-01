Wedbush Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $59.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,727,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,966,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.