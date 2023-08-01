WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,090. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

