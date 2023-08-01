WeBuy (WE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.21 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $41.21 million and $116,939.37 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,406,248 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

