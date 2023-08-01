Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Weave Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE WEAV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.73. 304,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,023. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,433,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,552,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,143 in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Weave Communications by 245.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Weave Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

