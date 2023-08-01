Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 173,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 177,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.55. 12,513,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,684,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

