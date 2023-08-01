Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,452 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 681,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.62. 56,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,415. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.