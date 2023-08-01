Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,452 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 681,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MDYV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.62. 56,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,415. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
