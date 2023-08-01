Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 657 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,239,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,395,279. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

