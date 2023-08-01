Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,608. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

