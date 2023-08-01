Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 3,346 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 1,789,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

