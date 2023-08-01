Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

