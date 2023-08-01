Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,313. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

