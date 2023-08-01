Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 31,162 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

