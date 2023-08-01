Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 13,841 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.44. 436,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,290. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day moving average of $229.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

