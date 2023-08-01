Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 10,237 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

