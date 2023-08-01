Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,083. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

