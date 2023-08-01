Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,338 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,479. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

