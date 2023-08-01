Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $14.76 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 921,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 710,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,929 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

