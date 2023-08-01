Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 8,158 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,979. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.