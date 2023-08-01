Wealth Effects LLC Increases Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 48,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,915. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

