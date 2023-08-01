Wealth Effects LLC Buys Shares of 17,214 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Trading Down 4.3 %

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,647,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,739,424. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

