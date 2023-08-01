Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 15,490 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 179.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 140,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 110.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,121,058,000,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 1,542,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

