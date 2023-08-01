WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, WazirX has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $46.03 million and approximately $771,704.36 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

