Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $530,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 318,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JAVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,044. The company has a market capitalization of $481.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $55.28.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

