Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. 9,591,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.
A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
