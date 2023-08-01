Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,511. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.