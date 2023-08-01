Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,175. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

