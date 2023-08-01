Wayfinding Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $23.37 on Tuesday, reaching $288.54. 11,823,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $288.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

