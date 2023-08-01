Waycross Partners LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Atlassian by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.65. 1,098,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,461. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $1,257,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,366,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $1,257,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,366,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,867 shares of company stock valued at $56,607,638. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

