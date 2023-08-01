Waycross Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Intuit by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuit by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $508.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,657. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.53.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.