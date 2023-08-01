Waycross Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 7,183,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055,293. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

