Waycross Partners LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

NYSE MTB traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $138.70. 1,002,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,969. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

