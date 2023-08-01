Waycross Partners LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,301 shares of company stock worth $19,757,393. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

NYSE EW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. 3,718,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,291. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

