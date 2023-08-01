Waycross Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $117.60. 90,607,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,216,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

