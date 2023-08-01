Waycross Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,973,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

