Waycross Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

Marriott International stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,473. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average of $174.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

