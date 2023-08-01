Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 12,162 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. 14,315,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,943,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.