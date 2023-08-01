Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDPSF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

WDPSF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.26. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

