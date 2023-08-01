Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $428.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

