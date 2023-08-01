Walker Crips Group (WCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) is set to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.
Walker Crips Group Stock Performance
Walker Crips Group stock remained flat at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,902. The stock has a market cap of £10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.42. Walker Crips Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walker Crips Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.