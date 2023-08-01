Walker Crips Group (WCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) is set to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

Walker Crips Group stock remained flat at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,902. The stock has a market cap of £10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.42. Walker Crips Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

