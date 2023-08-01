Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.89

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.77, with a volume of 43196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$604.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of C$516.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 3.251497 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

