Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.89

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.77, with a volume of 43196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Wajax Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$604.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
